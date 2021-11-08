State Street Corp Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $87,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 676,836 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.