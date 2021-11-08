State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of Trinseo worth $80,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.