Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$57.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

STLC stock opened at C$40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.57. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$15.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

