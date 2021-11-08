STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$144.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.