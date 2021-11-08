Stephens Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.22.

NYSE:WCC opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $139.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,425,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $5,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 266.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

