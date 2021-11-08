Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.