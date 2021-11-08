Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,207 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $491,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $50.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.