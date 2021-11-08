Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $152,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.72 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

