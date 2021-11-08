Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,708,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,481.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $41.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

