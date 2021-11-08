Stifel Financial Corp Sells 748 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

