Stifel Financial Corp Takes $507,000 Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $102.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.