Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 217,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

