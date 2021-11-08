Stratus Properties (STRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stratus Properties stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 351.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

