Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $115.83 million and $29.31 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00232976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00096334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

