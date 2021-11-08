Strong Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $114.83 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $830.46 or 0.01230091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

