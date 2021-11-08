Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,483.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $58,483.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.79 or 0.00405463 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000473 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 95.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,747,840 coins and its circulating supply is 39,047,840 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars.

