Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$54.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.