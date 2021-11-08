Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.80.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

