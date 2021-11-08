Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $2,280,448.35 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMCI stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after buying an additional 813,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 314,853 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,976,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after buying an additional 166,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

