Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUR. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £149.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.58.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

