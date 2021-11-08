Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $204,000 Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 153.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

