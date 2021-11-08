Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $208,000 in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.08% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the second quarter valued at $143,000.

ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

