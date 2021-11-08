Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,000,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after buying an additional 159,538 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 195.1% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.70%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

