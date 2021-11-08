Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 57,151 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,151 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of ATLC opened at $85.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.