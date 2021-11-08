Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Ooma worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 41.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ooma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

