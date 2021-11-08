SVB Leerink Boosts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $35.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,450 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.