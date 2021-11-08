SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myriad Genetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

MYGN stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $79,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

