SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

CRSP stock opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

