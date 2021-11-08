SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.85 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

