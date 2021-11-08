Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. 19,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
