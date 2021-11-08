Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. 19,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

