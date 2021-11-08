Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Synaptics worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Synaptics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.23.

SYNA stock opened at $249.21 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

