Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $285.00 at Oppenheimer

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $249.21 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock worth $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

