Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.23.

SYNA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,169. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

