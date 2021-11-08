Synlogic (SYBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYBX stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synlogic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

