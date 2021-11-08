Synthetify Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00006817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00081052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,892.60 or 0.99953024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.67 or 0.07203292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021037 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

