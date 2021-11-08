Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

