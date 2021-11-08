T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

