Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of TAIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 21,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

