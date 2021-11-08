Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.