Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $5.28 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

