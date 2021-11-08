Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Talos Energy worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 115.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.02.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

