Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $12.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 27,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.91, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $378,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

