Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $65.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 6468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

