Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $254.27 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.92. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.