TD Securities Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.53.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

