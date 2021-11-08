TD Securities Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sprott stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$54.47. 42,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,697. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.18. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$35.86 and a 1-year high of C$57.90.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$44.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

