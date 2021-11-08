TD Securities Lowers Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$15.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

