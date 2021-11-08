Team Heretics Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,707.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $608,254.35 and $105,707.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00080743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.97 or 1.00105560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.32 or 0.07149687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021005 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

