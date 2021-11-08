Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.73 Million

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $144.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

