Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting €2.43 ($2.86). The company had a trading volume of 7,408,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

